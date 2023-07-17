Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 17, 2023

Will this Monday be all about making big decisions, or do you have more time to mull things over? Your daily horoscope can help you find your way.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/17/2023. © 123RF/perseomedusa

What surprises does Monday hold for your zodiac sign?

This Monday, there's a new moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer. Now is the time to work on figuring out what it is you really and truly need. Do you dare to commit to nourishing your soul?

There may be some really big feelings this Monday, regardless what sign you were born under.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do your best to stay calm and ride the waves today.

Your horoscope can help you figure out what to do with the emotions the stars and the moon are sending your way.