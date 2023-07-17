Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 17, 2023
Will this Monday be all about making big decisions, or do you have more time to mull things over? Your daily horoscope can help you find your way.
Your free horoscope on Monday, July 17, 2023
What surprises does Monday hold for your zodiac sign?
This Monday, there's a new moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer. Now is the time to work on figuring out what it is you really and truly need. Do you dare to commit to nourishing your soul?
There may be some really big feelings this Monday, regardless what sign you were born under.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do your best to stay calm and ride the waves today.
Your horoscope can help you figure out what to do with the emotions the stars and the moon are sending your way.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Every bite counts, Aries. Be conscious of what you're eating. You're in high spirits and have confidence to boot. That makes some things easier than usual. Share this positive energy.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You need to put big decisions on hold for a bit. You have great opportunities professionally. Think them through.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Stick to your promise, or you may really regret it. Believing you will succeed will help you conquer your fears. You have great arguments, Gemini.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You do great in job interviews because you're very convincing. When it comes to partnerships, you're focused on who gets their way. This won't do the relationship any good.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Relaxation exercises will take your mind off things. You have a great opportunity to lead or influence people. Seize this opportunity and use it positively.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Everything you do requires precision. You need more downtime than you have right now.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're ahead professionally. You may make some unexpected contacts that do wonders for your financials. Work on deep breathing and avoid things that bother your lungs.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Singles shouldn't set the bar too high. You want companionship, and it doesn't have to be for forever. Your charisma pulls people in. Dare to flirt, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're drawn to art, mysticism, and dreams. Now is a great time for a spiritual deep dive. Think before you answer. Not being snarky or super stubborn will do everyone some good.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Try not to burden your family with all your frustrations. You're great at helping others out with their romantic problems.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Thanks to your constant effort and patience, success beckons. You're feeling inspired and in a great mood. Let problems go.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
The most important thing is to find some calm. When harmony comes, there is joy in shared activities. This will do everyone good.
