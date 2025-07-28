Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 7/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Be prepared for any opportunities that may arise in your career, health, or love life this Monday with some foresight from the daily horoscope on July 28!

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/28/2025. © 123RF/captainvector Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: all zodiac signs have a unique connection to the energies of the universe. These forces shape our thoughts and feelings, directing us in mysterious ways. Astrology can help you understand a lot about yourself and what truly moves you. Look to the stars and take inspiration as you pursue your goals in matters of love, work, health, and finance. Those who have left the past behind them can take their destiny into their own hands. Make the most out of every opportunity with the daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have great ideas on how to spice up your relationship, now you just need to communicate them clearly. If you have any long-standing issues to settle at work, stop putting them off.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're not meant to be alone – go out and find a partner. Take a step back from work and recharge your social batteries. Everyone will understand that you need some time for yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

New challenges are right for you at the moment. They'll help show what you're really made of. Pay close attention to signals your body is sending you, especially when it comes to exhaustion.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're much better off talking about your problems, it's more effective than running away or getting defensive. Make sure you're not under time pressure when approaching a difficult task.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your sense of humor and your quick wit are getting a lot of positive attention. Make the most of it by pursuing your ambitions, whether in love or in your career. Success is around the corner.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't rush things, the pressure is affecting your thinking and you may stumble into a trap. Recognize exactly when caution is appropriate and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are capable of grasping complicated problems and coming up with innovative solutions. Keep your feet on the ground, even as someone sends your heart aflutter.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're up to your ears in preparations for new responsibilities at work. Be sure to make tome for some moments of calm and relaxation, otherwise you'll end up burning out.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Aggression makes you unpredictable and difficult to deal with, both at work and at home. Figure out what's causing your emotional turmoil, Sagittarius. This has to be a priority.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you keep getting into fights, it may have something to do with the way you choose to communicate. Be a bit more diplomatic and give in from time to time. Compromise isn't a dirty word.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone is tempting you into taking financial risks that could cause some serious trouble. Be careful not to get too caught up in a fantasy world. Think long and hard about the road you're on.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20