Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2024

Today's free horoscope for day 7/29/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Could your love life take a wild turn this Monday? Are you about to get the chance you've been dreaming of at work? Check out your daily horoscope for July 29 to make sure you don't miss any opportunities!



Your free horoscope on Monday, July 29, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/29/2024. Each of the twelve zodiac signs is associated with an element: earth, air, fire, or water. These elements can help the signs find their footing and power, as well as better understand their personalities. Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius tend to be passionate and bold. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are changeable and quick like the air. Earthy Tauruses, Virgos, and Capricorns remain steadfast and determined, while water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pieces are in touch with their emotions. With the Moon spending most of July 29 waning in Taurus before moving in to Gemini, this is the perfect time to mix stability and adventure! The stars can help you find the best way towards your goals if you dare to follow their advice. What are you waiting for?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't actively try to erase an unpleasant experience from your memory. You've got to focus on getting through it and then letting it go. Meet up with people who are on the same wavelength. This will inspire you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't have any big commitments at the moment, so you can relax at work. Your heart is on fire and you can't hide it – you're clearly in love!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're very bright and can rely on your gut feelings. It's a great time to strive for more consistency. You've got work to do, Gemini, your savings are dwindling!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you're not working out regularly, then you shouldn't be snacking either! Combine the pleasurable with the useful, and limit your indulgences. You'll feel much better soon.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't be afraid to passionately express your opinion. You don't want others to think they can walk all over you. Putting all your eggs in one basket is a horrible idea.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't overdo it with the precautions, you can't plan for every pitfall. Still, prepping brings you joy. You radiate harmony, and that makes everyone happy.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you always insist on your point of view, there's bound to be tension. Your professional plans are both realistic and well-founded. This assurance should help you work.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've got an unfortunate hand when it comes to finances. In the heat of the moment, you may blurt out something hurtful without thinking.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

Do you know exactly what career goal you are aiming for? Stop letting the little things throw you off course. You are being challenged, but you're having a hard time getting a grasp on the whole situation.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

In the near future, you may find yourself dealing with a problem in your circle of friends. Get ready for some irritation.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The more reserved you are, the more attention you will attract. This is great for making contacts with people who can help you succeed.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20