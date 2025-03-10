Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 10, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 3/10/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Lest the message of astrology guide you to success in matters of love, work, and health at the start of a new week! The daily horoscope for March 10 has the scoop on what's coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 10, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/10/2025. © 123RF / Julia Henze Courage, hope, confidence: the stars are an inexhaustible source of positive energy that can fuel your ambition. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, discovering your own unique connection to the universe is the first step towards achieving balance. With a steady hand and a spring in your step, you'll be able to overcome any obstacles in your love life, career, or financial situation. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Venus, Neptune, and Mercury each have their own energies to tap into, and astrology is here to help show you how to do it.

Read on and make this Monday a success!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Even if you don't agree with your partner on everything, offer your unconditional support. You will be able to adjust emotionally to any upcoming changes and react quickly.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Treat yourself to a creative break and let your mind wander. You can find lost money again, but you can never find lost time. Get your priorities straight, Taurus!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Aggression can get you into some serious trouble. Keep calm today. You need a reset to get back to your old light-heartedness. Seek the company of positive people today.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

With the wind in your sails, you'll get a lot done today. You're full of strength, inspiration, and vigor. Don't just wait to see what happens. Take advantage of the moment to drive on.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't lose your head if someone reveals their true feelings to you. You've been looking for a revelation in love, but not everything is as it seems. Stay composed, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A burst of energy will get you further at work. Even though someone has been trying to pull the wool over your eyes, but you're far too clever for that. Assert your will with decisive action.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Get some peace and quiet by taking solo walks through nature at every opportunity. You have been under a lot of stress for too long. A balanced diet is the quickest way to recharge your batteries.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your zest for life is inspiring to those around you. Add in some natural charm and no wonder you've caught someone's eye. Indulge in some harmless flirting, but don't go overboard.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Even if everything is going well at the moment, stay realistic. Rose-tinted glasses will only blind you to potential dangers. Be active and keep an eye on your fitness levels.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You really shouldn't try any unnecessary experiments in your relationship, even if you feel like a change is needed. Talk it out with your partner before acting rashly.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're vibing with your family right now and the feelings are mutual. You know what you need for your plan to succeed – due diligence, attention to detail, and self-belief.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20