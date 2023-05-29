Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 5/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you make the most of each and every day. The daily horoscope for Monday can tell you if love and wealth are coming your way.



Your free horoscope on Monday, May 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/29/2023. Astrology can inspire you to change your perspective and think about your life differently. Your horoscope can help you find new excitement. Many signs may be less interested in the details and more focused on finding balance this Monday. That's because the moon is moving from critical Virgo to Libra. This lunar energy helps many people see others' perspectives when it comes to arguments and disagreements. Use the vibes of the day to take stock of what's working in your love and professional life. What changes would you like to make? Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: ask yourself if you feel in balance.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Go full throttle during the day and flop into bed for a deep sleep at night. That's the life. Your self-confidence has taken a few too many blows recently. Let a good friend lift you up.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Put the brakes on. Don't try to do everything right away. Don't overdo it at the gym. Moderation is key.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Make sure your plans are feasible, Gemini. Even if things get stressful, do your best to stay cool. You've got no reason to panic. You'll get the support you need.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You should set yourself apart at work and not let anyone walk all over you. You're strong and feeling vital – what more do you want? Keep on truckin'.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You beat out the competitor at work! It's about time to shake off some of your responsibilities. Make bold decisions and grow beyond yourself!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The pressure has eased, and things are looking up. There is such thing as caring too much. Responsibilities might start to feel overwhelming; work on saying "no" once in a while.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now you're opening doors to success. Your soul needs some gentle pets to feel better.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take care: the stars may send energy that might create tension in your love life. Make sure that you stop things from escalating. Deep breaths, Scorpio. You're not as patient as you could be. Step back; you need a creative break.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let external influences steer your finances. Sagittarius, you're feeling grounded and really need order in your life.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Now is the time to figure out disorganized situations. You have the courage to stop undesirable developments in their tracks. If you're in a bad mood, try to figure out why. Take time out to talk to someone who's hurt you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You feel completely safe in your partner's arms. Keep doing what you're doing. You're in great shape.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20