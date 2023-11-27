Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 27, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 11/27/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will your Monday be uplifting and exciting? Check out your daily horoscope on November 27 and start a new week on the right foot!



Your free horoscope on Monday, November 27, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/27/2023. © 123rf.com/rolffimages Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some special lunar energy? There's a full Moon in the communicative sign of Gemini coming up, which makes Monday a great time to share revelations and announcements. Many a zodiac sign may feel drawn to learning new things thanks to this cosmic vibe. It's a great day to start that new project or start asking new and exciting questions. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 25, 2023 Take fate into your own hands and you'll find more harmony. Astrology has the tools for you to take control!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Today could be full of surprising people and ideas. Be on your toes, Aries. You feel both detached and relaxed, enjoy this easy feeling.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Support your immune system with some vitamins. Money may rule the world, but it doesn't have to rule you.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You need some rest, Gemini. Find the right balance between exercise and relaxation. You're hard to beat in discussions and negotiations.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You want change, but you aren't sure what kind. Work on being patient. You'll find a direction soon. Focus on fixing your budget.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't hold on to your love so tight, or you'll push them away. Pay attention to how you're communicating.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You come out of your shell with old friends. Your constant efforts might not bring success immediately, but they will pay off eventually. Stay patient.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Passion and new love is coming your way. It's worth hesitating today and making sure you're ready. Attached Libras should be careful not to make their partner jealous.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A sweet gesture makes your heart sing. Maybe this connection could be a special one. Take some time off from the daily grind.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't try to rush things. The partner of your dreams will come when the time is right. Sadly, the stars aren't sending romantic energy your way today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Rally your power and new doors will open. Don't make other people's problems your own. That will bring relief.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You haven't been this sociable for a while, which is surprising to those around you. Right now, it's all working well, but don't rest on your laurels!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20