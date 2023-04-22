Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 22, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/22/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

This Saturday, the Moon moves into the social sign of Gemini. This lunar energy is great for contemplating change and partying. Each zodiac sign, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini, should know that they may crave conversation today.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, your home is your safe space, despite always craving social interaction. You know how to decorate with love and taste. Now is a good time for nesting, and to focus on romance.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Beauty can heal what ails you. Look for the good. Now is a great time for professional plans, your ideas are well grounded and realistic. Work is easier when you start your day with some relaxation exercises.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't gamble, you've got too much on the line financially. You love learning from new people and places. Plan a trip!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You appear to have everything under control. Today is a good time to look for what will get you ahead. Cancer, why do you approach love so soberly? Having a fun fling might do you good.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Even fire signs like you crave security and understanding from your partner. Ask them what you want to know. Now is a good time for business, Leo. Sign that contract and take advantage of the offers that come your way. Dare to commit to that long term project.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Appearances can be deceiving, Virgo. Don't say yes when you want to say no! It will do you no good.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't pretend everything is cool at home, Libra. Sure, you want to keep the peace, but that won't make anything better. Work it out. The hand you're being dealt isn't great right now, so don't take any big risks.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Get moving on those professional goals, or you'll just keep sleepwalking through your work. Now isn't the time to share those secrets, even with your loved ones. Keep your cards close.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Now is all about joy and happiness. Throw a party for no reason or get together with a few buddies. Nothing can stop you, Sagittarius.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Think about things before you say them, Capricorn. Strange coincidences might be signs, so pay attention. Don't let little things throw you into a rage. Breathe.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The stars are aligned for some explosive encounters. Your partner may be nervous today. Don't worry them more by being super secretive. Be upfront. Avoiding confrontation isn't a great idea, especially if you crave change.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20