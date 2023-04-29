Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars say about the future for your zodiac sign? By kicking off your weekend with your daily horoscope, you'll find out what astrology has in store.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/29/2023. © 123RF/Alexander Klimov Listen up Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the stars are aligning in your favor. You can use the cosmic energies of the current constellation of stars and planets not only to be more successful in your job, or to get challenges in your love life under control, but also to practice self-love. Astrology regularly delivers wisdom and advice that can be used to navigate the desires of the heart and soul. Harness the sky's energy and look inward. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 24, 2023 Find out more hints from above with your horoscope below.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't complain immediately, change can also mean your salvation. Pause and look at things another way. If you're striving for more self-awareness and self-confidence, take your life into your own hands.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You will be able to devote yourself to harmonious and passion pursuits in your love life today. Things are looking good for you health-wise. Your body is resilient, but don't go overboard.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Someone is grateful for your open ear and your advice today. You have found a true partner who shares with you your dreams and desires – even if things haven't turned romantic (yet). Tune in and merge – they're on the same page.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have hit the refresh button and are being set up with an ideal start into this new phase of your life. Keep going. You are receptive to true love. Someone may feel overbearing today. They don't mean to be a burden.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

When you notice the first signs of restlessness in yourself, you should withdraw and do a relaxation exercise. A path will become clear for a new beginning. Keep a focused head now, and a steady hand.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Optimism strengthens the immune system. Things aren't as bad as your mind make them seem. Drink water and do something just for yourself today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

When you are at peace with yourself, you radiate determination and confidence. Try it on for size. You feel extra comfortable in the company of your friends today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You must hold on to things that fall in your lap. Nurture and preserve them, especially for the bad times. You will be going through a time of promotion. You are being flattered and wooed, but you suspect that it is not meant seriously. Have more faith.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep your distance from people who are too negative. They won't change course. Take stock of your finances and manage them better.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are on the move and ready to take on new responsibilities today. Answer only when asked, less is often more.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your family life is feeling tremendous strain. Don't let a situation become unbearable before you take the necessary steps to get ahead of it. Seek the root of the evil immediately.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20