Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 2, 2025

Are you afraid of the future or feeling caught up in the maelstrom of time? Fear not – Saturday's daily horoscope will give you valuable insight to get your inner life back in order!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, August 2, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 8/2/2025. © 123RF/Piotr Zajda Time is an important factor in life. It takes time to grow together in a partnership, and professional success rarely happens overnight. Time can also be of great importance in terms of astrology, as the energies of the cosmos will affect you differently based on when you were born. What are Neptune, Venus, and Jupiter doing to you today? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: find out about all of the opportunities coming your way in today's horoscope. Do you need to pay attention to your health, or put more effort into your relationship? Let the stars be your guide!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you want to, you can achieve major milestones now. Things will be turbulent, so sort things out wisely – you can't make everyone happy.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Remain self-critical, and don't provoke anyone. Negotiations and business are jeopardized by internal tensions. If you're not careful, you're bound to crash and find yourself alone!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have a fair amount of luck in your endeavours, so go ahead with your plans. When it comes to spending money, you should set very strict limits.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Try to come to terms with your feelings very quickly. Your physical condition is definitely on the mend. Don't hesitate to take the offered hand.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You can't – and don't want to – be without your sweetheart for a second. Don't do anything out of a sense of guilt or obligation.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Difficulties were revealed some time ago, but they are only now breaking out. Relationships are about who is in charge and who gets their way. In the end, if you are not careful, there will only be losers.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you don't come clean with your partner now, things will get very tight. You want to be praised – so what are you doing about it?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Love will come, albeit a little later. You'll experience a pleasant time and feel completely happy. A wonderful time is coming to an end, yet lovers deepen their feelings!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Put your back into it – there's someone else in the race. You seem very convincing with your arguments.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your financial problems will disappear into thin air all by themselves – your worries are completely unnecessary. If you like to communicate, then listen to what others have to say!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You don't have much time for love right now, but you can be sure that people are thinking of you with longing. Treat yourself to a massage – you have some neck tension.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20