Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Let astrology enrich your Tuesday with some inspiring advice in matters of love, work, and health from the daily horoscope for July 29!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 7/29/2025. © 123RF/Yevgen Kachurin Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there's nothing you can't achieve without a bit of work and some cosmic luck on your side!

Every day brings new challenges and opportunities to create a new destiny. No matter what's in store for you in love, at work, and in matters of health, the stars are always by your side.

Let go of the past, be in the present, and aim for a brighter future! The daily horoscope can show you how.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Negative influences are sapping your energy. You are unfocused and have no desire to work. That's fine for a short while. Take a break and don't push yourself too hard.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't like to be alone, which can be a problem for singles. Take a chance on a new adventure, even if it's just a quick and fun affair. Heightened stress at work can send you into a frenzy.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't repress relationship problems, this only makes everything worse. Give your partner the gift of honesty as you navigate a tricky time. Your body will click into gear once you give it a fitness jump start.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Defend your position and don't let anyone trample all over you at work. People have more confidence in you than you know, learn to use your voice. You're dissatisfied and still looking for more.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Venus' position promises the start of something special. A romantic time awaits you and harmony is just around the corner. Show your playful side and don't shy away from the spotlight.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're going full steam ahead, at a pace that you won't be able to keep up in the long run. Take better care of your body if you want your mind to stay sharp, Virgo. Sort out your priorities.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your stubborn behavior is contributing to an unpleasant atmosphere at work. More diplomacy is needed. In love, things are about to get spicy, for both singles and those in a relationship.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll only break out of this rut if you believe in yourself. The universe is pointing you in the right direction. It may be painful to take that first step, but there's no way around it if you want to progress.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

At the moment, you are ultra-sensitive to the emotions of those around you. That means your mood will be significantly influenced by external factors. Retreat and find moments of solitude whenever you can.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you only ever think about the future, you will miss out on the present. Assess your situation objectively and you'll find a lot to like. Jupiter makes you more sociable and fun-loving.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you set your mind to something, there's no stopping you. It won't be easy and you'll also have to accept limits to your ambition. That's why making friends and allies is so important.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20