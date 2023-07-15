Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 15, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 7/15/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Time heals many wounds, but planning can help speed the process. Let the stars be your guide this weekend as you look towards a brighter future through the lens of the daily horoscope!



Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/15/2023. © 123RF/colindamckie Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: each zodiac sign feels the vibes of the universe differently. Letting go of the past can be hard and even painful, but it's crucial for fulfilling your true potential. The Moon is waning in Gemini on Saturday, July 15, and this social energy can help turn your gaze away from what has been and towards what can be. Socialize and dare to show your vulnerable side today, you might be rewarded with new friendships or even an unexpected romance. Remember, you're never alone! Astrology has your back in everything you undertake, so trust in the universe and yourself.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You should take care of your back, that sedentary lifestyle is taking a toll. You may be privy to some sultry secrets today, use that knowledge wisely.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Open your heart and enjoy togetherness. Trust the deep impulses that tell you to act, the time is right.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your charisma pulls people in. You can rebuild your savings, but you can't get back lost time.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can be a great source of support for friends going through tough times. What's more, your help will be appreciated. You're in a stellar mood and that makes you very attractive.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your thoughts are perceptive and far-sighted. Now that a new project can flourish, focus on new goals. The money is in order and the path is clear.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't make promises you can't keep. Jealousy will drive you mad, let it go. Pull yourself together and stop trying to control your partner.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You need a concrete framework for your finances. Allow your ideals to inspire you, just don't lose sight of the facts. Pay attention to the nuances in an important conversation. The person you're talking to has something different in mind.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Today is about giving in to inspiration, listen to your inner voice. You've got luck on your side. Dare to shoot for the stars.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Routine will be the theme of the day unless you dare to change it. Show your ambition and imagination. Get going, Sagittarius. You're fully aware of what's going around you, which has lots of advantages.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may not find the answer you're looking for, even if you ask all the right questions. Be critical today, appearances can be deceiving.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone is exaggerating, again. Do your best to let it go, they mean well. Despite your calculated moves, you keep overshooting your goal. Focus and productive days will follow.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20