Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 29, 2023

Let astrology enrich your life this Saturday. Your daily horoscope can help you find the love and excitement you crave.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/29/2023. © 123RF/Yevgen Kachurin Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you having a hard time finding joy?

That could be due to the fact that Venus, the planet of desire, is in retrograde and will be until September 3. But don't fear, retrogrades can also be a time for reflecting and finding new purpose. This is a good time to ruminate on what inspires you and makes you smile. Your free horoscope can help you find what's important for you to focus on. Dare to let the stars help you find what moves you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

An unpleasant situation will resolve itself. All you need to do is wait. Go out with good friends again.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Exercise in the fresh air is better for you than in the gym. The devil is in the details; make sure you ask questions if something is unclear.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now isn't a good time for financial risks. Go looking for an adventure. A little excitement will do you good.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You love to surprise your sweetheart. Take a romantic stroll under the moonlight. When people ask you for advice, you help, but you know better than to give unsolicited advice.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Focus on being loyal and sticking to your commitments. It's possible you'll get to put your professional ideas to the test. Many things make you brooding and uncertain; take deep breaths.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's time you start believing in your charming charisma. Your relationship is fine. Don't go making a mountain out of a mole hill. Take a beat, and these bleak feelings will pass.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't panic, all good things take time. That's especially true in love. You don't have to re-invent the wheel.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You crave boundlessness, and this influences your subconscious. Muster your courage and talk to your bank about that financial question on your mind.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

How long do you want to play this game? You're well beyond your limit. Luckily, family stuff is going swimmingly.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Now you can step on the gas and take advantage of everything coming your way. Take a deep breath. The stress of the last few days is fading, and you can prep for a new task.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've been hiding your light for too long. Put on something nice and spend the evening socializing. Dare to show your good taste.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20