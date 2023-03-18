Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 3/18/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Find out what the astrologers see coming your zodiac sign's way in your daily horoscope for Saturday. Are your dreams about to become reality this weekend?

Your free horoscope on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 3/18/2023. © 123rf/hstrongart Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – every zodiac sign has the chance to take a deep dive into the things that matter most today. That's because Mercury forms a sextile to Pluto. This alignment makes it easier to see the truth at the center of everything. On Saturday, the waning Moon moves into Aquarius. The lunar energy can make emotions more chaotic and complicated for many zodiac signs. But if you dare to really feel your feels and open up, it could bring you far. What are you waiting for? Let the cosmic hints of your horoscopes help point the way to the courage, love, and harmony you crave!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can finally settle a spat. Your sweetheart is ready to make amends. Don't fall back into your old habits, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't give up, you're still in the running. Avoid bragging too much, you won't want to paint a target on your back.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Career choices shouldn't be rushed, Gemini. Your time will come, but it's necessary to accept that more freedom may have financial consequences. More family enjoyment will help settle your anxiety.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're always in for a random adventure. Get in there and enjoy it! Consider doing yoga or more stretching to alleviate those constant aches.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Thanks to your charm, Leo, you'll be able to shape your life accordingly. Believe in your own strength. Being a little more spontaneous could make your love life more exciting.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your intellectual control is breaking down, and you're melting into feelings of happiness. The pace of things is stressing you out. Money wise, it's time to watch your pennies.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're ready for that job interview. Just show off your determination and ability to be consistent. Keep your promises and don't count on wild dreams.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You vibe with your sweetheart and love blossoms! It's time to shake off your fear and have that tough talk at work.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got a plan, but it's too detailed. Keep it simple, Sagittarius! Prove your affection with more than just words. You don't need to worry about getting rejected.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Parties or large groups aren't that interesting to you at the moment, you enjoy your own company. Emotionally, you're a bit up and down these days.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You radiate contentment and harmony. Today, you might not be as disciplined and controlled as usual. Try not to overthink that!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20