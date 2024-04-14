Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 14, 2024

Do you need a cosmic boost? Check out your daily horoscope for Sunday to see if the stars are aligned for great things on April 14!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/14/2024. © 123RF/klim2011

When the going gets tough, astrology can help you find the courage to face the difficulties that come your way!

Aries, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aquarius, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Pisces, Gemini, and Scorpio: take heart from the inspiring power of the stars!

The Moon is waxing in Cancer on April 14, spreading an energy that may make you more emotional than usual.

The solution is reaching out to those loved ones who are always by your side. Find strength in others and share your feelings instead of keeping them bottled in.

With some gentle nudges from your horoscope, there's plenty of interpersonal magic to be found beneath the surface today!