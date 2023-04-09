Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2023

What is it you crave? Would you rather win the lottery or find true love? Your daily horoscope can help you sort through your emotions and find the best possible way to your goals.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/9/2023. © 123RF/zenina

Was your love born under the sign of Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, or Sagittarius?

Have you ever taken time out to read your love's horoscope? It might help you understand their behavior.

Each of the 12 zodiac signs sees important parts of life differently. Fire signs tend to be bold, earth signs can be stubborn, air signs may be flaky, and water signs can be quick to cry.

This Sunday, the lunar vibes are still pushing feelings to the foreground as the moon is waning in the water sign of Scorpio.

Find out what that means for you in the daily reading for this Sunday.