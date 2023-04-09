Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2023
What is it you crave? Would you rather win the lottery or find true love? Your daily horoscope can help you sort through your emotions and find the best possible way to your goals.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, April 9, 2023
Was your love born under the sign of Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, or Sagittarius?
Have you ever taken time out to read your love's horoscope? It might help you understand their behavior.
Each of the 12 zodiac signs sees important parts of life differently. Fire signs tend to be bold, earth signs can be stubborn, air signs may be flaky, and water signs can be quick to cry.
This Sunday, the lunar vibes are still pushing feelings to the foreground as the moon is waning in the water sign of Scorpio.
Find out what that means for you in the daily reading for this Sunday.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Watch your snacking and sugar consumption. You are letting society define your thoughts about relationships, which is creating tension.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Go big or go home, Taurus. Now isn't the time for compromises. If you feel like you've lost control at work, it may be time to step back.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're feeling like your social self again, and that's a great chance. Everyone loves when you're at your best. If something is driving you nuts, don't panic; it will all work out.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Watch out for the emotional turbulence coming your way. What you dole out will come back to you.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
The only way to bolster your self-confidence is by daring to do more. You're stronger than you think, Leo. Your crush may not share your romantic feelings, but this connection could lead to a beautiful friendship.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You're a savvy negotiator, which benefits you financially. You'll get the support you need, and your good reputation will grow.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Now's a good time to use those extra overtime hours to take a break. A storm is brewing, Libra; do your best to stay cool.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your ambitions are worth commitment. Get ready, Cupid is about to strike. Scorpio, remember that playing with peoples' emotions isn't nice.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
So what if your love is spoiling you? You like it. Singles have to open up their hearts if they want new romantic opportunities.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Capricorn, pay attention who you're talking to, and you'll get your ideas across. Your persuasiveness makes others envious.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You keep putting yourself under enormous pressure to perform. Consider your health, and make time for rest and relaxation. Everything falls into place as if by magic; allow yourself to let go.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
It hits you like a lightening bolt that your budget just isn't working. Don't take your anger out on someone who doesn't deserve it. Beware of making unjustified accusations.
Cover photo: 123RF/zenina