Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 3, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 8/3/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Sunday's daily horoscope will provide you with some exciting insights into the future, with a focus on your daily form. Here's what to expect on August 3!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 3, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/3/2025. To ride the wave of good mood, courage, and confidence, astrologers recommend harnessing the energies of the moon and the other planets. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: use that cosmic momentum and a mindful approach to your needs in order to rise above yourself. It's also helpful to pay attention to your rising sign – also known as the ascendant – which influences how you present yourself to the world. Influence your own destiny, and open your soul with a look into today's horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A delay creates time pressure, but you must remain calm. You are full of insight and clarity of thought. You are persistent and efficient in mental work.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Sometimes rain, sometimes sunshine – your mood offers all emotional weather conditions. You'll quickly see through a story and know what to do.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't make promises you can't keep. Order and control must not become the overriding principle. Lightness is key to a fulfilling love.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You shouldn't always approach everything so purposefully – let yourself go a little. You're always putting yourself under enormous pressure to perform. Think about your health, and treat yourself to some rest and relaxation!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should not let go now, because you've got life in a tight fist. Listen more to your reason than to your spontaneous needs.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your partnership is very important to you, and you score points with it. If you want to, you can really achieve some significant things now.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't overreact if not everyone is following your rules at the moment. If you're planning changes or a transition now, you should go for it.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Conflicts and arguments rarely upset you, and you can get through this phase calmly. Take the time to put your lover through their paces, because you don't want to play games – you want to know exactly what's going on!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're a mental acrobat, and that's quite exhausting in the long run. You should switch off your head and just let your feelings flow. You're sad because an imaginary love isn't coming true. Let it go!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make sure you relax and enjoy yourself. The sun awakens a desire for new things, but don't turn your whole life upside down.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't complain, as change can also mean redemption. Drink more water – it detoxifies the whole body!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20