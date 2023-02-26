Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 26, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 2/26/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What opportunities are coming your way this Sunday? Is today the day you could you meet a new love? Check out your daily horoscope to see what vibes the universe is sending.



Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 26, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/26/2023. © 123RF/surgay Many zodiac signs are going to need to take things slowly this Sunday, February 26. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces may find that connecting to their hearts' desires is difficult today. There's a Mercury-Venus semi-square that makes connections fraught and misunderstandings more likely. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 25, 2023 See if this energy will affect your sign today! You don't want to dive into giving advice only to dig yourself into an awkward social hole. Your daily horoscope can help you choose your words with care and astrological magic.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't speak without thinking. Hold your tongue! Wait for the right moment to start that discussion. Romantically, things are going swell. You're radiant and have your love enthralled.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your advice is super soothing and helpful, Taurus. If the week really took it out of you, get yourself outside and let nature revive you.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can't grow without breaking free from old values and patterns. Gemini, you know you shouldn't make big decisions when you're under pressure. Take some time out.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If things aren't going the way you want them to, don't give up. Keep on trucking. When your friends share big news, don't let them know it isn't new to you.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You know how to get through challenges. Use your smarts and discipline. Now isn't the time to call in favors. Remember, real friendship has to be cultivated.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Do your thing, Virgo. Work with care, precision, and concentration. As you know, the devil is the details. You're finding new levels of joy; embrace this excitement with open arms.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't let your anger drive you; it won't lead you anywhere good. Show your partner that you care; giving them the cold shoulder hurts.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your quick reactions and hard work will take you far. But don't go neglecting that body of yours.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Sensitive Sagittariuses should take care; today could be taxing. Try not to over do it. Taking a break won't ruin your chances of success.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It takes courage to grow beyond yourself in difficult matters. But you've been waiting for this moment, and things are all coming together, Capricorn.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Let your stress out and give yourself some time to breathe. Your life will change for the better and quickly.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20