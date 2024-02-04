Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 4, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 2/4/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars in the sky can show you the way to your dreams. Get the scoop on the energies that are coming your way this Sunday with your daily horoscope.



Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 4, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/4/2024. © 123RF/alteraposto Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do you suddenly want to go on an adventure? The Moon moves into the curious sign of Sagittarius today. This lunar energy may make you want to go looking for something exciting. Your horoscope can tell you if you should follow this impulse or focus on treasuring what you already have. The Sagittarius moon today is sending positive vibes your way and may lift zodiac signs that have been feeling down in the dumps. Take some time out this Sunday to get your priorities straight in love, work, and play with a little illumination from your horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

That financial bottleneck you've been up against is finally clearing up. Slowly but surely you're making positive changes.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get moving, Taurus, you're too slow. Set goals you want to achieve, not ones you think you should have. Stop worrying about if people like you. Let go of those unproductive thoughts.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Help a friend that needs your support. You may have to take a stand in the project you've been riding shotgun on. Team work isn't always the way forward.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Find a reason to celebrate, Cancer. You're moody and critical today, but it won't serve you. Today also isn't good for signing contracts. Focus on being mindful.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Why not take your sweetheart to the movies? A new acquaintance may throw a wrench in your plans. You'll soon get to the heart of the matter.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't let anything get in the way of your career dreams. Be an active part of discussions today and listen to what others say. Don't be so quick to dismiss other people's opinions.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're feeling a little lackluster, but you'll be in top form again soon. You've got support. Even though you may stumble, you won't fall.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can always find a good reason to celebrate, especially today. You're optimistic and felling emotionally and mentally powerful. Use it as a springboard.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't constantly blame your family for your mistakes. You'll only be able to truly relax when you've worked through those annoying tasks on your mind.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, you've got to stay out of the arguments between your friends. Things will sort themselves out. You are extra sensitive and feeling attacked today. Address the feelings.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're rather calm and composed today, even if you're fighting the urge to act recklessly. Keep it up. You're one reliable and determined zodiac sign. You know how to reject pressure and follow your dreams.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20