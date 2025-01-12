Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 1/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your prospects for love and success? Your daily horoscope has important hints about the opportunities that await your zodiac sign this Sunday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/12/2025. © 123RF/rolffimages Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Scorpio: Each zodiac sign can expect different challenges and opportunities this Sunday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take a deep breath before engaging in a confrontation. Reflect whether you are on the best path to meet your goals. It may be time to course correct.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Think about the consequences of your actions on others before making any moves. Don't worry what people say behind your back. Let the haters hate, and stick close to the people who support you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Follow your heart, and don't let self-doubt stop you from going after your dreams. Once you get started, problems will begin to dissolve on their own. A pleasant encounter will surprise you and boost your spirits.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Letting your anger get the best of you will only hurt you in the end. Exercise a little more self-discipline if you want to master all the tasks on your plate.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A kind gesture touches your heart. Maybe it will turn into something more! Your ability to relate to others is much appreciated at this time.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's not a good time for frivolous spending. You need a little more peace and quiet to distance yourself from the daily grind. Spend time around people who make you feel relaxed.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Indulge your desires for pleasure and good food – with moderation and purpose. Now is the time to test out that new idea you've been mulling.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Every relationship goes through phases of disillusionment; keep that in mind in difficult times. You will finally receive the recognition you have been longing for, and your creativity will be rewarded. What you start now will lead to success.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A valuable tip can help you move forward, so keep your ears open. Don't bite off more than you can chew. Overextending yourself will lead to disappointment.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't sweat the small stuff. Keep your eyes on the prize, and your perseverance will pay off. You have what it takes to reach the finish line.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A solid foundation is the key to success in any relationship. Cultivate harmony with a friendly, collaborative approach. Stay open-minded, even with your closest loved ones.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20