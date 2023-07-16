Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 7/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 7/16/2023. © 123RF/kisslilly The Moon is still waning in spontaneous Gemini on Sunday, July 16. Many star signs will find the need to take on new wild projects and explore things creatively. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: this is a good time to ask yourself what inspires you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, you tend to overestimate yourself. Your sociability helps you make new acquaintances. Boredom strikes when you're not into something.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're up to your neck preparing for future projects. You're trying to maintain a businesslike demeanor, but you're on edge.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Keep your good ideas to yourself for now. Someone might use them for themselves. Listen to your friend, they want to help.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've got to make a decision in your love life. No more hesitating, Cancer! Coming to a conclusion is freeing. Self-criticism can be beneficial, you've got stuff to work on. The hard truth is healing.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Take time off if you can. Having a moment to recharge without worrying would do you good. When you get good sleep, you can do almost anything.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You needed to be fit for today, but you overdid it and are running on low steam. Find some time to rejuvenate. Fresh air does wonders, Virgo.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're going too fast. Take some breaks. Don't get caught up thinking about unfulfilled desires. That doesn't help anything.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It is important that you pace yourself, both physically and mentally. Why don't you ever go for the happy medium? Learning from experience can be bitter.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

What are you hiding from? Everyone knows how hard you work and that you deserve praise. You may feel a little under the weather, but nothing's wrong. Go for a swim or a bike ride.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Try focusing on eating healthy things. Your interest in harmony pushes you to seriously take stop of your feelings and evaluate your relationships.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your search for change will lead you on the right path. Talk through plans with family and friends, don't go it alone. A challenging interaction shows keeping yourself under control is difficult. Do not let anyone tempt you to exceed your limits.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20