Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 28, 2024

Are you ready to try something brand new this Sunday? Check out your daily horoscope to see if luck is on your side today.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, July 28, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 7/28/2024. © 123rf.com/perseomedusa What do you crave in love or at work? Do you have your priorities straight? The stars' and planets' energy can help you create the life you desire. All you have to do is be willing and able to heed their advice. Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius: the moon is waning in the steadfast sign of Taurus.

That makes this Sunday great for rediscovering what grounds and drives you. Take some time out of your day to reflect. Use the tips from your horoscope to move towards your goals wisely!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your expectations are too high, so turn them down a little, and you won't be disappointed. That chance has passed, Aries. Time to get ready for the next opportunity!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Pessimism won't get you anywhere today. Love is on the back burner, but soon, you'll have cozy evenings with your boo.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Make an appointment to present your ideas – they will be well received. Don't shrug off your mistakes; admit them before they get you into trouble.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Just do what you want to do and enjoy it. You'll finally be able to bring that difficult matter to a close. Your perseverance is what makes thing go smoothly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's time to prove your chops as a friend. Stand up for someone, give comfort, or simply listen to them. Some doors only open if you knock hard enough.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Avoid discussion in the workplace if you don't want to lose out. You can get over-eager and trip yourself up. Your time to shine is coming.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You love variety and are open to completely new ideas. Stop arguing and put your intuitions into practice. When you're active and challenged, you get things done.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll become more aware of your desires by talking through your thoughts openly. You could fall head over heels for that new acquaintance. Your charm is blossoming.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

You deserve lots of praise for that magnificent achievement. Don't punish yourself for little mistakes.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your soul needs some attention, then you'll feel better. If you only think about the future, you'll miss out on the present. Assess the situation at hand, and make the most of your opportunities.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show greatness and be the first to offer a hand in reconciliation. Things could be fraught with the family; not everyone is pulling in the same direction.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20