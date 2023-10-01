Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 10/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Like a raging river, emotions may be flowing today. Bring your soul back to calmer waters with your daily horoscope for October 1.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday 10/1/2023. © 123RF/kazuend In order to be able to be fully present in the flow of life, it's important to let intrusive thoughts wash over you. Let things from your past trickle downstream, as you swim on towards new shores. Repressing those highs and lows is never a wise choice. But choosing to process and grow beyond oneself is food for the soul.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

In professional matters, you are ahead of the game. Your course is set for success, so stay on this path!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The foundation you have created so far will not be enough to build on successfully. Go over everything again. You may have overlooked. A failure today should not immediately discourage you. Take the defeat calmly and look ahead.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Relax, and you will be in top form on all levels. Don't just watch sports, try competing yourself. It may surprise you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Everything is going well, but take it down a notch and take care of any loose ends. Feelings and emotions are taking up more space than usual, and you will be drawn to people who make you feel safe today.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Change your mindset and look for new orientation. A super intense mood dominates you. Cheer up others for a way out.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have a certain urge to move. You shouldn't hesitate to put this into action, physically or mentally. Seek introspection where you can to find clarity about your life, or you will still feel very strongly torn.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your sweetheart is doing everything to please you, they deserve a chance. Gather strength now for upcoming tasks, and everything will go easier and faster.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let yourself be carried away by rash remarks in your circle of friends. Take them with a grain of salt. Still, keep your distance from those who only nag you, as they will slow down your momentum.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's important to keep trying to enjoy life with your sweetheart in peace. You will not always succeed, but it's worth the effort. Once again, you don't feel like behaving tactfully with company. Try not to pretend, but remain reserved.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

In spite of small discomforts, passion is awaiting you. It is important to adapt to situations, no matter how out-of-the-box. Your limits are greater than you think



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Do not make important decisions today, as negotiations can bring disadvantages in the long run. It would be wise for you to exercise moderation today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

Asserting yourself should not be a problem for you now, you've done the work to reap the benefits. You tend to get a little lost in your desires and give in to illusions. Remember, only facts matter in a clouded situation.