Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 5, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 10/5/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are the waves rough this Sunday? The tips in the daily horoscope for October 5 can help navigate you toward calmer waters.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 5, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 10/5/2025. © Unsplash/Sergio Mena Ferreira Are you looking for a safe harbor this Sunday, or are you craving an adventure? No matter where you set your sails, you can close out the weekend on a high note with the help of the daily horoscope. Your goals are totally within your reach. Sometimes, all you need is a little shift in perspective and approach to get there. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 4, 2025 Astrology has your back with personalized tips for each sign of the zodiac: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Allow the stars to serve as your compass this Sunday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Focus on the positives, and happiness will follow. Now is the time for reflection and shifting directions, if need be. Make sure you are eating your fruits and vegetables.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't be discouraged by small setbacks. You might feel a strong desire to turn inwards and to seek security from people who understand you. That's fine – but make sure you don't let too much time go by before getting back in the ring.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The best way to show you are ready for more responsibility is to focus on completing your current tasks with precision and care. Refrain from making cynical remarks. The negativity won't get you anywhere.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The financial strain has gotten you down. Don't worry – the clouds are clearing, and soon the sun will shine again. You crave both close connection with a partner and your independence. Strike the right balance!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't rush right now, or you might make a mistake. A project will require your patience and full commitment. To unwind, plan a little excursion together with your partner or a friend.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are in a good mood, so long as people don't try to push you to do something you don't want to do. In love, there are always two sides to every story. If you want to feel close to your partner again, don't just blame them for any difficulties; reflect on what you can change in your own behavior too.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Resolve any problems now, and don't let them fester. Stay true to yourself, no matter what other people say. Continue to show that you are trustworthy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are a little more willing to take risks than usual and are less concerned about the consequences. Have fun, but don't lose control completely. Find the right company that shares your interests.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Now isn't the best time for extended debates or discussions. Try to bring important matters to a quick conclusion. Work on really letting go! Only then will you feel truly relaxed.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You and your partner are in sync, and this brings you closer together. Don't rest on your laurels. Once you have completed one project, embark on something totally new.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are reliable and determined, and know how to stay grounded under pressure. This is what makes you special. Everyone notices that you are happy and brimming with love.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20