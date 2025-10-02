Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 2, 2025

Find out what your zodiac sign needs to win out this Thursday with some targeted advice from the daily horoscope for October 2!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 10/2/2025. © unsplash/Yan Ming

Happiness is not something that gets handed down – whether by fate or by others. It's a journey that every zodiac sign undertakes in its own unique way.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: your connection to the stars is like an inner compass guiding you towards the north star of your goals.

Some may need an extra hand in love, others are looking to take that next step in their career. No matter what the dream is, it can become reality with a lot of hard work and a little bit of cosmic luck.

Astrology is your faithful helper in hard times and in good. Open your heart to its advice, apply it to your particular circumstances, and thrive as you take on every new challenge.

Here's how to do it!