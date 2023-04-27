Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 4/27/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, you may be a bit sensitive this Thursday. That's because Mars forms a square to Chiron, and old emotional wounds may start to ache. You might act rashly or do what ever you can to distract yourself. But don't fret, the Moon moves into Leo later in the day and this kind of energy will help you boldly look for ways to understand and or deal with your pain. What's more, you may be in store for exciting and inspiring encounters!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You and your sweetheart are two peas in a pod. That might get you thinking about commitment. At work, focus on rallying the troops. Then, when you need it, everyone will be happy to lend you a hand.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now isn't the time to rush into anything new. Stay true to yourself, Taurus. Don't go experimenting and prove you're worth trusting.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your ideas are original and easy to implement, which scores points for you. There could be some small spats with your partner today, Gemini. Stay calm and don't escalate.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now isn't the time to take big financial risks. Just wait and see what happens. Don't hesitate when a new opportunity for love comes your way. Go for it! Don't wait for the missed chance to haunt your dreams.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Leo, you're not sending clear signals. Your partner won't get what you want as long as you pretend it's all cool. You can show your emotions. The people that love you can tell when you're upset.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Many of your fears are completely unfounded. No one expects you to reinvent the wheel. Analyze situations with care and stay confident. Don't let that infatuation push you towards crazy expectations.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Singles shouldn't stay home. Get out there and show off your best side. The universe is set for making powerful connections or securing the ones you hold dear. Don't be harsh or snap, that could ruin your chances.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're convincing with those clear arguments, Scorpio. You can be adaptable and are willing to make compromises, but only if the price is right.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone is trying to make you think in unrealistic ways. Don't get swept up in this kind of fantasy. Pamper your partner with a gentle and erotic massage.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you over shoot your goal, there may be a ripple effect. You've sweat through the tough stuff now you can enjoy sitting back. Don't panic if old thoughts come up.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've got a good idea about who your partner is. It's all good with you two. Taking a step back will bring some unexpected pluses. Make that decision today, don't hesitate.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20