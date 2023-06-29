Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 6/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now is a great time to work on relationships of every kind. The energy from the planet Venus' trine to Chiron makes building on trust easier this Thursday. It may also inspire some star signs to see the beauty in imperfection. Ask yourself what you can learn from your mistakes. The moon is waxing in Scorpio today. Do you find yourself more interested in secrets and mystery?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're a bridge builder by nature. When things threaten to get out of hand, you try to find solutions. When was the last time you got your choppers checked out, Aries?



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't have to be alone; you can lean on your friends. Think things through before you make that decision about your relationship.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your charisma is unbeatable, and trust it to bring you love. Make your own decisions, Gemini. You don't want others to dictate your dreams.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your relationship is harmonious, but something is missing. Don't run from your daily duties. Not getting the bare minimum done could get you in trouble.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got more self-confidence, power, and strength than ever before. You're always interested in new people and variety. Your sweetheart might not understand this.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The more you value other people's opinions, the more dependent you are on their affirmation. Shift down a gear; nobody expects you to work miracles.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Financially, everything is calming down. Make sure you know who the boss is.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take a few days off and rest. You'll be full of energy and drive soon. You might even be a little explosive.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You yearn for boundlessness on a subconscious level, but are also looking for a place to belong. You've got the drive to learn more and expand your horizons through study and travel.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

People want you to draw them in with your charm. If you are in the public eye, use your platform to make others feel more at ease.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have lots to do and little time to relax. This can be exhausting. Don't play with fire; you might get burned.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20