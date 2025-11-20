Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, November 20, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 11/20/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The daily horoscope interprets how the movements of the stars and planets will impact you this Thursday. What cosmic messages does the universe have for your zodiac sign?

Your free horoscope on Thursday, November 20, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 11/20/2025. © Unsplash/Harry Quan Are you chasing an unrealistic goal and neglecting to appreciate what is right in front of you? There is no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but that's not the point. The colors of this natural wonder symbolize the beauty you will encounter along your journey. Open your eyes: Do you see the opportunities before you? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 17, 2025 Don't let your desire for perfection get in the way of your own happiness. The daily horoscope can help you make the most of what life has to offer. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Take courage and embrace the wisdom of the stars! There is magic all around you – if you know how to see it.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Assert yourself gently, but firmly. People need to know they can't take advantage of you. Don't be too clingy in a relationship – this can cause problems. Lasting partnerships require trust.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are able to settle differences of opinion with tact and sensitivity. The important thing is to remember you can't please everyone all the time. You won't experience any major developments or any major setbacks. Things will keep moving along at a steady pace.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A surprising development at work throws you off course. You will need to have a little more patience if your hopes are to be fulfilled. Don't blame yourself, and don't despair. Just keep at it!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You put others' desires and expectations above your own, which makes you unhappy. Do something for yourself! Your body is resilient, but you shouldn't push things too far. Prioritize your health.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Someone can't stop thinking about you. Cupid has his sights set on you! Lean on your family and friends for support in stressful moments.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take a break from your daily routine, but not alone! Find someone who can share your adventures. Now is the time to approach your crush. Be honest about how you feel.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The recent stress has put your family under strain. Organize a family day to make up for it. Now is a good time to think about what you need to do to get to the next level at work.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Unexpected turns can pave the way for greater success – if you take advantage. But don't get too caught up in your desire for advancement. Appreciate what you have already achieved.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your confidence is palpable, and people are impressed. Don't become reckless. Your influence also has its limits. Now is the time to branch out and meet new people.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

An unexpected suggestion arouses your curiosity. Why not try something new? Someone is trying to sabotage your progress, but to no avail.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have a strong desire to learn and try new things. This will have a positive influence on your love life. Singles also have a good shot of meeting someone special. Keep putting yourself out there, and the right person just might come along when you least expect it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20