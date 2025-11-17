Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 17, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 11/17/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Every new week brings new opportunities to chase your dreams. Will your zodiac sign get lucky this Monday? Find out in the daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 17, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/17/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: It's time to change your perspective! Let go of the past, and look toward the future. Find out in your daily horoscope whether Cupid is on your side, or whether you will have to work a little harder to find love. Learn how the positions and movements of the planets and stars will influence your mood. Self-awareness is important when making any big decisions. Let astrology guide you toward a life of harmony and self-fulfillment!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your love arrows aren't hitting the mark yet. Don't give up when things don't go the way you want them to. Keep putting yourself out there! Drink more water to up your energy levels.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

There's nothing wrong with your performance, so don't be so hard on yourself. Accept that progress takes time and hard work. Keep at it!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can make a big dint in your to-do list if you work diligently. Things will soon get better! You tend to adapt to the needs of others. This makes you a strong team player. Make sure your own needs don't get lost, though.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You will need all your strength for big tasks. Don't waste energy on the small things. If you don't stay focused, you could miss out on a big opportunity.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have strong charisma but also an air of mystery. Your partner doesn't always know where they stand with you. Make sure your romantic intentions are clear. If you need help, you shouldn't hesitate to ask for it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Love will come, but not right away. You are in a good mood. Spread those positive vibes, and other people will start to cheer up too.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

People will have their disagreements with you today. Use every opportunity to clarify any misunderstandings. You will be taken at your word, so be careful not to make any promises you can't keep.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now is the time to put your own pleasure first. Explore and discover what makes you truly happy. Unleash your adventurous side! Think carefully before spending any considerable sums of money.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Things may get tight financially. There are always areas where you can save money. Watch out for a family member of friend who seems to be withdrawing from others. Reach out to check in.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Be extra careful this Monday to avoid injury. Don't run away from the everyday tasks that feel like a burden. This can cause you difficulties down the line.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There are good opportunities for you to do a little extra work and earn some good credit. Pay attention to the small print; you don't want to get burned due to lack of attention.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20