Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

What does the universe have in store for you in love, health, and career? The daily horoscope can let you know what to expect this Tuesday.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 12/16/2025. © 123RF/forplayday Which zodiac sign will hit the jackpot in love today? Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Scorpio: Every day is an opportunity to take positive steps toward your dreams. That doesn't mean the road will be easy, but astrology can at least point you in the right direction. Check out the daily horoscope to see where you can make the greatest impact this Tuesday. Don't be afraid to explore your full potential. Look toward the future with hope and inspiration!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You now have the best chance of finding a new love. A planned trip will be a ride to happiness!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A valuable tip will help you get ahead – if you listen. Be careful with your finances so you don't fall into a trap. It's best to avoid any major spending right now.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner wants to be involved in your daily activities; don't keep pushing them away. A friend is waiting for a call from you. Pick up the phone!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stay patient, and the time will come for you to assert yourself. In matters of love, consider a person's full character, not just their wit and charm. Look for someone who will bring out the best in you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A friend needs your advice. Show empathy, but don't openly take sides in a dispute. You can achieve a lot through the power of suggestion.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't wait too long to make a decision, or the ship might sail without you. If you show your partner the appreciation they deserve, everything will be harmonious.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

All good things come to an end. Letting go is hard, but take comfort: more good times are on the horizon. If someone is trying to sabotage your success, don't let that throw you off your game. You have the upper hand.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take advice only from those who support you. Don't listen to people who are acting in bad faith. Allow your partner some breathing room. Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be careful not to overindulge. Enjoying things in moderation is the key to success. Make sure you are staying in touch with friends and family.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your discipline is remarkable. You work around the clock, and others admire your dedication. But be careful not to burn out. Don't get out of hand with your spending. Keep a watchful eye on your bank balance.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have arranged everything superbly! New doors will be open to you. Think carefully about what you really want so you are ready to leap when the time is right.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20