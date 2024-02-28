Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 2/28/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Hump day can be a takeoff ramp for your week with some cosmic inspiration from the daily horoscope on February 28. Fly into a world of possibilities!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 2/28/2024. © 123rf.com/katisa Taurus, Libra, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Pisces, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo, and Cancer: you may want to watch your words this Wednesday. The planet Mercury is in play, which makes many zodiac signs ready to say what's on their minds, often without thinking. While communication is favored, sometimes excitement trumps discretion. Take care not to gossip about sensitive matters. What's more, Saturn is sending practical vibes your way. Listening rather than talking will help problem-solving at work or in play. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 27, 2024 What do you need to pay attention to in the areas of love, health, and work? Your horoscope can guide you and the stars can help you soar to your goals.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You need to take a step back from your project. When you're tangled in the details, you'll realize you're on the wrong track. Work is easier when you're motivated.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get a massage and relax, or just listen to some music. Take time out to enjoy your love. The stars are aligned for romance, let your heart speak.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Exercise restraint at work. Unpleasant and frightening feelings may bother you today. Just remember to breathe.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Before you go on a shopping spree, make sure you can afford it. Be wary of people who are a bit too eager to agree about everything.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your plans are going swimmingly because you're locked in and concentrating. Keep pushing and take the chances that come your way.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't make a fool of yourself by letting your fears guide you. You're one savvy problem solver. Share your ideas and plans with your love, they want to be clued in.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let the sunshine in and everything will be fine. You always prioritize your relationships. Making connections is a wonderful thing, Libra. Be open to new people and experiences.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone's temped you to make unrealistic plans. Don't get too caught up in your fantasy world. You're quick to anger. Work on taking some deep breaths, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're drawn to silence, and nature. But you don't want to go it alone, and you won't have to if you open your heart.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Take a step back, you need to recharge. Find someone to work with you, or you may get overwhelmed or run into a dead end.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You and your sweet pea agree that being outside is marvelous. Consider working out together. You could go for a hike or a run. Movement will improve your concentration.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20