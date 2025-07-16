Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 7/16/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find inspiration in the stars this Wednesday with some wise words from your daily horoscope for July 16!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 7/16/2025. © 123RF/kisslilly Will Venus help heat things up in romance? Can you count on Mercury to enlighten your thinking? How about Jupiter and its confidence-boosting effect? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign can find answers in the stars. Astrology is your guide to more success at work, happiness in love, and a fit, healthy lifestyle. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 14, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 13, 2025 Keep your eyes on the skies while your feet are planted firmly on the ground. Emotional and physical balance is key, so let the horoscope show you how to achieve it. Fate is what you make of it. Take charge and discover the power of the constellations!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't expect an immediate answer to every question you have. Good things take time to mature. Your curiosity will soon be satisfied, but patience is necessary if you want to reach your goals.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

More time with your partner or loved ones will do you the world of good, especially as tensions build at work. Your quick wit has opened doors in the past – you'll need to use it again.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You tend to be easily swayed by compliments and flattery. That could come back to bite you in financial dealings. Give yourself a moment to think before making any big decisions.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have the desire to make something more of your life, but lack the focus to change what's necessary at the moment. Take baby steps and find the motivation to get out of this rut.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

With honest effort and a bit of creative thinking, you can easily get out of a bad spot at work. Your love life is coming on in leaps and bounds. Soon, you'll have a big decision to make.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Keep your feet on the ground and don't let yourself be talked into silly spending. Prospects are unclear in matters of work, take charge and create the right conditions for advancement.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't forget about your partner's needs, especially when they're going through a rough time. You have an idea in mind that won't let you rest. Stop pondering and start acting, Libra!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you continue along your current career path, success will come. Stay patient and grounded. As much as fitness is important, doing too much too soon can have adverse effects. Slow down!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Ambition and confidence pave the way for your rise at work. You inspire others with your leadership, but it also creates jealousy. Be prepared to deal with challenges in the near future.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you feel unusually emotional, don't suppress those feelings. Let your childlike, playful side come out. It contains parts of you that are worth cultivating, even the world doesn't see it.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your tactics have been seen through, now only honesty will help. You're totally overwhelmed by conflicting desires. Stop running away from that decision you know needs to be made.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20