Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The moon is waning in the spontaneous sign of Gemini. This lunar energy may push many to talk more and try new things. Those brave enough to follow these impulses may be surprised. Inspiration can strike at the strangest of moments.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Give your dreams and fantasies room to breathe. Take time out to relax and reestablish your priorities. You don't want to waste energy going after something that isn't important.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The more you can relax, the more career chances will come your way. A sweet confession makes your heart pitter-patter.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are too restless: talking, negotiating, traveling, doing business, socializing. You need to concentrate more and be twice as precise as usual. Don't rely on others, or you may find yourself standing alone.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

When you finally make a decision, that tension will melt away. Forget about your house of cards; you can build another.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't hesitate, decide. Everyone will stand by you! Love has many sides from silly, to serious, to beautiful. Enjoy the affection that comes your way.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Keep your partner up to date. Your sweetheart should know what's on your mind. Singles shouldn't rush things; your dream partner will come when the time is right.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your professional life is on the upswing. You don't feel stuck anymore, but you are a bit grumpy and opinionated. Changing this attitude is a great challenge!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take it easy! A project takes longer than planned. Don't get restless, and help your colleagues if necessary. You feel inspired by confidence and a good mood.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

In your search for truth and meaning, also pay attention to other people and their developments. You can always learn from them.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may not be feeling your best right now, so try to keep stress to a minimum. You may feel better if you focus on moving in the morning, leisure at lunchtime, and sensuality at supper.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You need a new coping mechanism. Your mind is restless. You are quick-witted and alert, but overcritical and set on fighting. Focus on cultivating a little more patience and understanding.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20