Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 21, 2025

What do the stars have to say about your fate? The daily horoscope for May 21 can provide insights on the opportunities and challenges that await, whether in love, career, or health.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/21/2025.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Get ready for moments of enticing intimacy! Take care to protect your emotions. Make sure you stay moving regularly throughout the day.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Try to restore the harmony you crave. All it takes is a little honesty, clear communication, and a willingness to listen. You have a great feel for finances; put those skills to good use.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you hit an obstacle in your path, don't worry. Take a deep breath, and approach the problem systematically. Soon you will be on your way again. A sweet confession will give you butterflies.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes, a few words say more than many. Keep this in mind if you are thinking of confessing your love to someone special. Get ready for a time of blissful relaxation.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

No matter how chaotic things get, you manage to keep a clear perspective and stay on course. Someone will take you into their confidence. Prove yourself worthy of it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your charm is irresistible! No wonder hearts are flying to you. Trust your instincts when it comes to deciding which direction to take. Have courage, and you won't go astray.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Stressful times have passed, and now is the time to relax and recover. Clarify any misunderstandings right away. You don't want people to lose their favorable opinion of you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your star is on the rise! Your good vibes are rubbing off on others, and someone will come knocking with the key to your heart. You are attracted to people who are intelligent and can stimulate your imagination.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Prepare yourself well before getting involved in a deep discussion. Well-founded arguments are the way to impress. Take an opportunity to develop your skills – you won't regret it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Feeling flirty? Someone is about to set your heart on fire! Don't try to be someone you're not. This will only come back to bite you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's okay to take a rest day. Enjoy the hopeful atmosphere of spring. You've worked hard, and you can be proud of what you have accomplished.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20