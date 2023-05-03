Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 5/3/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your destiny? Find out what surprises the universe is sending your way this Wednesday in the daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/3/2023. © 123RF / olegdudko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: your horoscopes can help you find a solution to whatever's bothering you. Is your love life smooth? Or are you looking for a way to weather the storm? The Libra Moon is sending down some balancing energy this Wednesday. A retrograde Mercury position to the planet Venus reveals what lies deep in the heart. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Embrace this new knowledge, but be careful how you navigate the day's emotional waters. The stars aren't aligned for tenderness today. Get the advice you need to put a spark in everything you do!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Thanks to your power and drive, you exceed your own expectations. Before you start looking for ways to improve, accept the win and celebrate it, Aries. You can overanalyze tomorrow.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're chugging along at full speed, but you can't keep this up forever, Taurus. Focus on love and you'll be rewarded.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Stay far away from that power struggle at work. The more calm and balance you bring to your work, the more you'll impress your superiors. Perfectionism and speed won't always make a good impression.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The atmosphere at work is productive, friendly, and pleasant. Your good mood brings new energy to your relationship and makes problems disappear.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It will do you good to cultivate your artistic hobby. Also focus on your professional advancement, the time is right.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A new problem reveals itself in your relationship. Think about what your obligations are and find a time to talk things over. It's never too late to declare your love or be kind, but remember that it takes more than words.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Libra, you've got to set clear boundaries in your partnerships. If you embrace your receptiveness, you might wake your artistic interests and creative impulses.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Not every day revolves around flirting, take advantage of the advances that come your way. People like that you're a sensitive water sign.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hold on to all the ideas that come your way. You can use them to break down ingrained structures, habits, and prejudices. When you've got an open heart and ear for your partner, love will flourish.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your sweet nature enchants. Don't dream of being different, you're a good one, Capricorn. Before you judge a family spat, listen to everyone's story.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't be a jerk when people make demands. Attached Aquariuses should look to bring the romantic spark back. Step off those well trodden paths.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20