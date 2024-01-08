Blinken due in Israel for talks as Palestinians face relentless attacks

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in Israel on Monday for talks on the country's brutal assault on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 22,000 people.

Jerusalem, Israel - Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in Israel on Monday for difficult talks on the country's brutal assault on Gaza as fears grow that the conflict could engulf the wider region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli officials on Monday amid the country's ongoing assault on Gaza. © EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP Speaking in Qatar on Sunday, Blinken said that Palestinians displaced by the now four-month-old siege must be allowed to "return home," while warning that the violence could "easily metastasize" into a regional conflict.

Since the start of the Israel's brutal campaign against Gaza, violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank and on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, while Yemen's Houthis have launched more than 100 drone and missile strikes towards targets in the Red Sea and Israel. On his fourth tour of the region since the war began, the US secretary of state was scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Monday before arriving in Israel, where he will hold talks with Israeli leaders on Tuesday. The United States is Israel's main ally and provides it with billions of dollars in military aid despite the mounting Palestinian civilian death toll. Washington has said that Blinken will press Israel on its compliance with international humanitarian law and ask for "immediate measures" to boost aid to Gaza.

Gazans experience "nightmare" conditions amid relentless Israeli attacks

Israeli bombardment lights the skyline of Khan Younis, pictured from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on January 7, 2024. © AFP Gaza's ministry of health said Monday eight people had been killed in an Israeli strike near Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. The war on Gaza started with Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures. The militants also took around 250 hostages, 132 of whom remain in captivity, according to Israel. At least 24 of them are believed to have been killed. Israel has responded with relentless bombardment and a ground invasion that have killed at least 22,835 people, most of them women and children, according to the Gazan health ministry. At least 85% of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by fighting, according to UN figures. "I wake up thinking this is a passing nightmare, but it is a reality," said Gaza resident Nabil Fathi (51). "Our home and my son's home have been destroyed and we have 20 people martyred in our family. I don't know where we will go even if I survive."

Israel kills Palestinian journalists

The widow (r.) of Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with the Al Jazeera television network, and his father, Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza Wael Al-Dahdouh (l.), mourn after he was killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah on January 7, 2024. © AFP Two journalists working for the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network were killed on Sunday when their car was struck in southern Gaza's city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, the broadcaster said. They were named as Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer who also worked for other media organizations, and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief who had earlier lost his wife and two other children in an Israeli strike. Witnesses told AFP that two rockets were fired at the car – one hit the front of the vehicle, and the other hit Hamza, who was sitting next to the driver. The Israeli army told AFP that it had "struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft that posed a threat to IDF troops," adding that it was "aware of the reports that during the strike, two other suspects who were in the same vehicle as the terrorist were also hit." In Qatar, Blinken condemned the deaths as an "unimaginable tragedy." The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 79 journalists and media professionals, the vast majority Palestinian, have been killed since the start of the siege. International aid groups said Israeli attacks on one of Gaza's last functioning hospitals had forced them to evacuate. The World Health Organization said Sunday it had evacuated more than 600 patients from the Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza following "troubling reports of increasing hostilities." Doctors Without Borders said a day earlier it had evacuated its staff from the same hospital after a bullet penetrated a wall in the intensive care unit.

Netanyahu strives for "total victory"

The Israeli army – which claims to have "dismantled" Hamas' military leadership in northern Gaza –claimed it killed more "terrorists" in central Gaza, including in a drone strike in the Bureij refugee camp. A military statement said troops had discovered an underground "weapons production site" in the besieged Gaza Strip's north. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again at a cabinet meeting on Sunday that "what happened on October 7 will not happen again." "This is the commitment of my government and this is the reason why our soldiers in the field are giving their lives. We must continue until total victory," he said. Israel, meanwhile, faces a complaint before the International Court of Justice, filed by South Africa, accusing the country of genocide.

Israel ramps up attacks in occupied West Bank

Mourners recite a prayer over the flag-draped bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, during their funeral on January 7, 2024. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP In the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, deadly violence has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades. An Israeli strike on Sunday killed seven Palestinians in the northern city of Jenin, the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said, also reporting an eighth fatality by Israeli fire in a separate incident. An Israeli border police officer was killed when a roadside bomb hit her vehicle during a raid on Jenin, and an Israeli civilian was killed in a separate shooting near Ramallah, Israeli officials said. Later, Israeli police said that officers responding to a car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint shot a Palestinian girl, with medics confirming the three-year-old child's death. Violence persisted along Israel's northern border, with Hezbollah saying on Saturday it had fired 62 rockets at an Israeli military base, days after it blamed Israel for a strike in Beirut that killed Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri.