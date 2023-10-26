Israel-Gaza war: Israeli tanks enter Gaza as airstrike wipes out journalist's family

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel sent tanks, troops, and armored bulldozers into Gaza in a "targeted raid" overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing, the army said Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of tanks entering Gaza overnight on Thursday to conduct a "targeted raid." © IDF

Black smoke billowed into the night sky after a blast in the grainy night-vision footage the military released hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were underway.



On the 20th day of Israel's deadliest Gaza war yet, the army said its forces had hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts".

The operation in northern Gaza came in "preparation for the next stages of combat," it said, adding that the soldiers had "returned to Israeli territory."

The black-and-white video showed a column of armored vehicles moving near Gaza's border fence. Other footage appeared to show an air strike and buildings being struck with munitions, sending debris flying high into the air.

Just hours earlier, Netanyahu had delivered a nationally televised address to Israelis still grieving and furious after Hamas's bloody October 7 attacks, telling them "we are in the midst of a campaign for our existence."