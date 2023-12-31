US destroyer shoots down Houthi missiles amid latest attack on commercial ship

The US military said it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen in the south of the Red Sea on Saturday as the Israel-Gaza war continues to reverberate in the region.

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a container ship south of the Red Sea, forcing the USS Gravely to shoot down two ballistic missiles. © Paul Farley / US Navy Media Content Services / AFP

The US Navy responded to a call for help around 12 PM ET from the Maersk Hangzhou – a Singapore-flagged container ship operated and owned by Denmark – which reported it was struck by a missile while in the south of the Red Sea, the US Regional Command for the Middle East (CENTCOM) said on X.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships," CENTCOM said, adding that the container ship was "reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries."

The command said this was the 23rd attack by the Houthi rebels on international shipping since November 19.