Palestinian plaintiffs file damning new declarations in Biden genocide case
San Francisco, California - As the death toll in Gaza tops 20,000, legal experts have submitted additional filings in a groundbreaking case accusing President Joe Biden and other top US officials of complicity in genocide.
"The death count is unfathomable to me," plaintiff A.N. wrote in a new declaration. "To be no longer in the dozens, nor the hundreds, even the thousands, and now the tens of thousands is something that I don’t have the capacity to process. I really can't even count the dead, people under the rubble, or picture children dying from starvation."
"We are seeing enormous amounts of children with severe dehydration, febrile convulsions, and infectious diseases, including hepatitis and mumps," said another plaintiff, Dr. Omar Al-Najjar, in his own declaration. "There are no oral rehydration salts in the Gaza Strip, which is a fluid and electrolyte therapy especially for dehydrated children with severe diarrhea."
"I have never seen these levels of malnutrition especially amongst children that I'm seeing now," he added.
The new declarations followed the Biden administration's response to the federal lawsuit, filed earlier this month on the anniversary of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which the president is accused of violating.
The historic case argues that Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of failing in their international legal responsibility to prevent genocide. Plaintiffs and their legal representatives are seeking an emergency court order to stop US military and diplomatic support for Israel's ongoing assault on Palestinians.
Genocide case lays out US complicity in Israeli attacks
In particular, Biden, Blinken, and Austin are accused of providing military equipment and diplomatic cover amid Israel's killing spree in Gaza.
Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned over the continued transfer of US weapons to Israel, laid out the extent of US military support in his declaration: "Since October 7, the United States has provided extensive weapons, munitions, and equipment to Israel including, according to public reporting, over 57,000 artillery rounds and over 15,000 air-to-ground munitions of various types."
"It has also been widely reported that Israel is using U.S.-origin weapons in its current attacks in Gaza, including but not limited to fighter jets, attack helicopters, and various munitions including 155mm artillery shells, JDAMs, MK84 bombs, Hellfire missiles, and tank ammunition," he continued.
"Indeed, it would be impossible for Israel to have conducted the past two months of military operations as it has without utilizing a vast amount of U.S.-origin weaponry."
Biden has been accused of trying to evade responsibility in the case as he continues to ignore calls for a permanent ceasefire and an end to US military aid to Israel.
The administration's next filing is due January 12, with the court expected to hear arguments on January 26.
Cover photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images