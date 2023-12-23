Palestinian plaintiffs file damning new declarations in Biden genocide case

San Francisco, California - As the death toll in Gaza tops 20,000, legal experts have submitted additional filings in a groundbreaking case accusing President Joe Biden and other top US officials of complicity in genocide.

New Yorkers calling for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian freedom raise a sign with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden with red hands and red horns, reading "Partners In Crime, Wanted for Genocide." © IMAGO / SOPA Images

"The death count is unfathomable to me," plaintiff A.N. wrote in a new declaration. "To be no longer in the dozens, nor the hundreds, even the thousands, and now the tens of thousands is something that I don’t have the capacity to process. I really can't even count the dead, people under the rubble, or picture children dying from starvation."

"We are seeing enormous amounts of children with severe dehydration, febrile convulsions, and infectious diseases, including hepatitis and mumps," said another plaintiff, Dr. Omar Al-Najjar, in his own declaration. "There are no oral rehydration salts in the Gaza Strip, which is a fluid and electrolyte therapy especially for dehydrated children with severe diarrhea."

"I have never seen these levels of malnutrition especially amongst children that I'm seeing now," he added.

The new declarations followed the Biden administration's response to the federal lawsuit, filed earlier this month on the anniversary of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which the president is accused of violating.

The historic case argues that Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of failing in their international legal responsibility to prevent genocide. Plaintiffs and their legal representatives are seeking an emergency court order to stop US military and diplomatic support for Israel's ongoing assault on Palestinians.