Israel claims South Africa's Gaza genocide case is "totally divorced" from facts

The Hague, Netherlands - Israel lashed out Friday at South Africa's case before the UN's top court, describing it as "totally divorced" from reality, as Pretoria urges judges to order a ceasefire in Gaza .

From l. to r.: Israel's Deputy Attorney General for International Law Gilad Noam, Principal Deputy Legal Adviser of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tamar Kaplan Tourgman, and Legal Adviser at the Israeli Embassy to the Netherlands Avgail Frisch Ben Avraham attend hearings before the International Court of Justice in The Hague. © Nick Gammon / AFP

"South Africa presents the court for the fourth time with a picture that is completely divorced from the facts and circumstances," top lawyer Gilad Noam told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Pretoria has urged the ICJ to order a stop to the Israeli assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, where many displaced Palestinians have been forced to seek refuge.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Rafah offensive in defiance of US warnings that more than a million civilians sheltering there could be harmed.

Netanyahu argued Wednesday that "we have to do what we have to do" and insisted that the mass displacement of people in Rafah had averted a much-feared "humanitarian catastrophe."

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that the operation in Rafah "will continue as additional forces will enter" the area.

On Thursday, judges heard a litany of allegations against Israel from lawyers representing Pretoria, including mass graves, torture, and deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid.

"South Africa had hoped, when we last appeared before this court, to halt this genocidal process to preserve Palestine and its people," said top lawyer Vusimuzi Madonsela.

"Instead, Israel's genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage," added Madonsela.