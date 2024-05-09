Israel pummels Rafah despite Biden's threat to withhold weapons as desperation grows

Rafah, Gaza - Smoke rose from strikes on Gaza's crowded southern city of Rafah Thursday after President Joe Biden vowed to stop supplying offensive weapons to Israel if a full-scale offensive into the city goes ahead.

Israeli forces on Thursday continued to bombard Gaza and its southern city of Rafah, where some 1.4 million displaced people are sheltering. © AFP

An AFP correspondent and witnesses on Thursday reported strikes on several parts of Rafah, where the UN said some 1.4 million people were sheltering.



"The tanks and jets are striking," Tarek Bahlul said on a deserted Rafah street. "Every minute you hear a rocket and you don't know where it will land."

Israel has already defied international objections by sending in tanks and conducting what it called "targeted raids" in eastern Rafah, the city it says is home to Hamas's last remaining battalions.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Biden warned he would stop some US weapons supplies to Israel if it carried out its long-threatened major Rafah ground offensive.

Israeli officials on Thursday reacted angrily to the comments and suggested they would carry on with their plans regardless.