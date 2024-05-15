Palestinians face mass displacement in Gaza on anniversary of 1948 Nakba

Gaza - Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza on Wednesday as they marked 76 years since their mass displacement to make way for Israel's creation, which they call the Nakba or "catastrophe."

A woman holds a sign as Arab-Israeli protestors march with Palestinian national flags during a rally near Israel's northern city of Shefa Amr. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Israeli forces have bombed and assaulted the area around Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah, with renewed attacks also flaring again in northern and central areas which Israeli troops first entered months ago.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to withhold some arms deliveries over Netanyahu's insistence on attacking Rafah, the last Gaza city so far spared a ground invasion, which is packed with displaced people.

But Biden's administration has also stressed it will continue to support the Israeli military and informed Congress on Tuesday of a new $1 billion weapons package.

The European Union urged Israel to end its military operation in Rafah "immediately," warning that failure to do so would "inevitably put a heavy strain" on ties with the bloc, which is Israel's biggest trade partner and the main aid donor for the Palestinian territories.

UN agencies warn that the latest acts of aggression have forcibly displaced nearly one quarter of the Gaza Strip's population this month – including about 450,000 people from Rafah and 100,000 from northern Gaza.

The sight of desperate families carrying their scant belongings through the ruins of war-scarred cities has evoked for many the events of 1948, when around 760,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes.

"Your Independence Day is our catastrophe," protesters chanted in Israel on the eve of Nakba Day at a rally joined by many Arab-Israelis, descendants of Palestinians who stayed on their land and now live as a minority in Israel facing systematic discrimination.