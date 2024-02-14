South Africa requests urgent ICJ measures to stop Israeli assault on Rafah

The Hague, Netherlands - South Africa on Monday submitted an "urgent request" to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for measures to prevent Israel's assault on Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip.

People demand an end to Israel's Rafah invasion at a rally in New York City's Union Square on February 12, 2024. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza have killed at least 28,576 Palestinians and forced millions to flee their homes since October.

Now, around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah, near the border with Egypt – fighting to survive desperate conditions driven by a brutal Israeli blockade on food, water, medical supplies, and other basic necessities.

In January, South Africa presented a case before the ICJ accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and requesting emergency measures to protect Palestinian lives. The top United Nations court ruled there is a plausible case Israel is committing genocidal acts in Gaza and granted provisional measures against the Middle Eastern country – but fell short of calling for a ceasefire.

None of that has stopped the Israeli military from turning with full force on Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his intent to attack the city in an interview broadcast on February 11: "We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we're going to do it."