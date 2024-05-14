Israeli settlers destroy Gaza aid as White House expresses "total outrage"
Hebron, West Bank - The White House has responded after Israeli settlers launched their latest attack on Gaza aid and humanitarian conditions in the occupied territory reach alarming lows.
Disturbing photos and videos emerged on social media Monday of a group of Israeli settlers attacking an international aid convoy bound for the besieged and starving people of Gaza.
The ambush took place at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron, with footage capturing the settlers throwing boxes of rice and flour on the ground and stamping them with their feet. Images also showed the aid trucks on fire.
"It is a total outrage that there are people who are attacking and looting these convoys coming from Jordan, going to Gaza to deliver humanitarian assistance," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said after the incident.
"We are looking at the tools that we have to respond to this," he continued. "We are also raising our concerns at the highest level of the Israeli government and it's something that we make no bones about – this is completely and utterly unacceptable behavior."
Sullivan's comments came less than a week after the US government issued a report indicating Israel has likely violated international law in its use of American-supplied weapons. Nevertheless, the Biden administration said there was not enough evidence to bar future arms shipments.
Famine grips Gaza as Israel severely limits aid access
Monday's attack was not the first time Israeli settlers have sought to stop aid from arriving in Gaza.
Just last week, Israelis in the Negev desert town of Mitzpe Ramon staged a protest to block humanitarian assistance trucks from reaching Palestinians in need.
International agencies have issued repeated warnings that the trapped population of Gaza suffers human-made starvation and famine.
The devastating conditions have only grown worse since the US and other Western nations suspended funding for UNRWA, a vital United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in January that there is a plausible case Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered the government to stop blocking the flow of humanitarian aid.
Israel has not complied with the order, prompting the ICJ in March to issue further provisional measures aimed at boosting access to much-needed aid.
Meanwhile, the US government recently approved another $13 billion in military assistance for Israel – which will likely go toward more weapons deployed against the Palestinian people.
Cover photo: OREN ZIV / AFP