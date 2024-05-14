Israeli settlers destroy Gaza aid as White House expresses "total outrage"

Hebron, West Bank - The White House has responded after Israeli settlers launched their latest attack on Gaza aid and humanitarian conditions in the occupied territory reach alarming lows.

Damaged trailer trucks that were carrying humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza are pictured on the Israeli side of the Tarqumiyah crossing with the occupied West Bank after they were attacked by Israeli settlers. © OREN ZIV / AFP

Disturbing photos and videos emerged on social media Monday of a group of Israeli settlers attacking an international aid convoy bound for the besieged and starving people of Gaza.

The ambush took place at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron, with footage capturing the settlers throwing boxes of rice and flour on the ground and stamping them with their feet. Images also showed the aid trucks on fire.

"It is a total outrage that there are people who are attacking and looting these convoys coming from Jordan, going to Gaza to deliver humanitarian assistance," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said after the incident.

"We are looking at the tools that we have to respond to this," he continued. "We are also raising our concerns at the highest level of the Israeli government and it's something that we make no bones about – this is completely and utterly unacceptable behavior."

Sullivan's comments came less than a week after the US government issued a report indicating Israel has likely violated international law in its use of American-supplied weapons. Nevertheless, the Biden administration said there was not enough evidence to bar future arms shipments.