Latest Gaza aid flotilla sets sail with Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones star again on board

Barcelona, Spain - A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, left Barcelona on Sunday vowing to try to break Israel's siege of Gaza , organizers said.

Greta Thunberg (2nd from l.) and Liam Cunningham (r.) set sail on the latest Gaza aid flotilla attempting to break Israel's siege of Gaza. © REUTERS

Some 20 vessels set off from the port city on Spain's east coast just after 3.30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET) pledging to "open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people", said the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The group defines itself on its website as an independent organization with no affiliation to any government or political party.

The flotilla, flying Palestinian flags, has hundreds of people aboard, among them activists from dozens of countries including the Irish Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham and Spain's Eduard Fernandez.

Also aboard were European lawmakers and public figures including former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

The flotilla is expected to arrive at the devastated coastal enclave in mid-September.

"The question here today is not why we are sailing. This story is not at all about the mission that we are about to embark upon," Thunberg told reporters.

"The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive. The story here is how the world can be silent."

For Cunningham, "the fact that you guys are here, and the flotilla is happening, is an indication of the world's failure to uphold international law and humanitarian law, and it is a shameful, shameful period in the history of our world. And we should be collectively ashamed."