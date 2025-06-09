Israel seizes boat sailing to break Gaza aid blockade and abducts crew amid international outrage

Armed Israeli forces seized the Madleen, a boat sailing to break the illegal aid blockade on Gaza which has left over two million people on the brink of starvation. © via REUTERS

The Madleen departed from Italy on June 1 aiming to break Israel's illegal blockade of Gaza, which has left over two million people on the brink of catastrophic famine.

Throughout its journey, Israeli politicians had issued increasingly violent threats against the humanitarian mission.

With the boat just 100 miles from Gaza, Israeli forces "forcibly intercepted" the vessel in international waters around 3:02 AM local time, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement.

"If you see this video we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters," Thunberg said in a pre-recorded video shared by the group.

Footage posted to social media showed Madleen's crew holding their hands up, as well as the boat's deck covered in an unknown white substance sprayed by Israeli forces, which reportedly caused the crew members' eyes to burn.

After seizing the vessel, Israel's foreign ministry posted a picture of the activists all in orange life jackets being offered water and sandwiches, disparagingly referring to them as "celebrities" and mocking Madleen as "the selfie ship."

It added that the boat was being taken to Ashdod port.