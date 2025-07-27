Gaza Freedom Flotilla boat intercepted by Israel in international waters

Israeli troops boarded a boat which the pro-Palestinian activist group Freedom Flotilla had been sailing towards Gaza on Saturday, Israel said, a scene that was livestreamed by the group.

The Freedom Flotilla ship "Handala" is pictured as it leaves for Gaza at a port in Syracuse, Sicily, southern Italy, on July 13, 2025. © Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

"The Israeli navy has stopped the vessel Navarn from illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza," the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.

"The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe," it added.

The activists' own broadcast showed them sitting on deck, holding their hands up and whistling the Italian anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Three video live feeds of the scene, which had been broadcast online, were cut minutes later.

The ship had been on course to try to break a brutal Israeli blockade of Gaza amid growing warnings of mass starvation and unimaginable suffering in the Palestinian territory.

In a message on social media, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition declared: "'Handala' has been intercepted and boarded illegally by Israeli forces whilst in international waters," using their given name for the boat.

An online tracking tool set up to plot the Handala's course showed the boat's position as roughly 30 miles from the Egyptian coast and 60 miles west of Gaza when intercepted.