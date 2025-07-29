Chris Smalls reportedly assaulted in Israeli custody after Gaza Freedom Flotilla interception

Ashdod, Israel - Labor and human rights activist Chris Smalls, who was on board the latest Gaza Freedom Flotilla boat, was reportedly assaulted in Israeli custody.

Chris Smalls (c.) addresses a press conference on the Freedom Flotilla ship Handala ahead of the boat's departure for Gaza at a port in Syracuse, Sicily, southern Italy, on July 13, 2025. © Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

"When he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals. They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement on Instagram.

"When his lawyer met with him, Chris was surrounded by six members of Israel’s special police unit. This level of force was not used against other abducted activists," the statement continued.

"We condemn this violence against Chris and demand accountability for the assault and discriminatory treatment he faced."

Smalls had joined the latest Freedom Flotilla boat bound for Gaza aiming to break Israel's brutal blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel intercepted the Handala in international waters on July 26 and arrested all 21 people on board, who were attempting to deliver food, medicine, and toys to the starving children of Gaza.

The Israeli military had previously seized the Madleen, another Freedom Flotilla aid vessel that embarked for Gaza in June. The crew members – including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg – were forcibly taken to Israel and then deported.