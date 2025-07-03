UN report alleges that a number of US corporations "profited from genocide" in Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory recently released a report revealing how a number of mass corporations have managed to profit significantly off the Israel-Gaza war , and argues they should face accountability.

During a news conference on Thursday, special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who was one of the first to label the war as a "genocide," unveiled the report.

The report argues that, "while life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault," the conflict continues "because it is lucrative for many" and has "become the ideal testing ground for arms manufacturers and Big Tech."

These companies "profited from the Israeli economy of illegal occupation, apartheid, and now genocide," the report alleges.

"Companies are no longer merely implicated in occupation – they may be embedded in an economy of genocide."

The report reveals a number of US companies have been involved in providing large investments or supplying various goods and services.

Arms dealer Lockheed Martin has provided the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) with "the largest ever defense procurement program" by manufacturing thousands of F-35 fighter jets used to bomb Gaza, while Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet – the parent company of Google – have been providing access to "virtually government-wide access to their cloud and AI technologies."

Other companies include Airbnb, Booking.com, Caterpillar, Chevron, IBM, Palantir, and Rada.