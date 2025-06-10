Israel guilty of seeking to exterminate Palestinians in Gaza, UN commission finds

An independent UN commission has determined that Israeli destruction of Gaza amounts to the crime against humanity of seeking to exterminate Palestinians.

Geneva, Switzerland - An independent UN commission has determined that Israeli attacks on schools, mosques, and cultural sites in Gaza amount to war crimes and the crime against humanity of seeking to exterminate Palestinians.

Israel's destruction of educational, religious, and cultural sites in Gaza amounts to the crime of against humanity of extermination. © REUTERS "Israel has obliterated Gaza's education system and destroyed over half of all religious and cultural sites in the Gaza Strip," the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a report. It determined Israeli forces have been committing war crimes, including directing attacks against civilians and willful killing, in their attacks on educational facilities that caused civilian casualties. "In killing civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites, Israeli security forces committed the crime against humanity of extermination," the report said. "While the destruction of cultural property, including educational facilities, was not in itself a genocidal act, evidence of such conduct may nevertheless infer genocidal intent to destroy a protected group," it added. There is growing consensus among experts that Israel's US-backed destruction of Gaza constitutes genocide.

Israel seeking to "obliterate Palestinian life"

Commission chair Navi Pillay said in a statement accompanying the report: "We are seeing more and more indications that Israel is carrying out a concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza." "Children in Gaza have lost their childhood," the senior South African judge said. "They are forced to worry about survival amid attacks, uncertainty, starvation and subhuman living conditions." The three-member commission said Israeli attacks "targeted religious sites that served as places of refuge, killing hundreds of people, including women and children." The commission was set up by the UN to investigate violations of humanitarian and human rights law in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In May, UN humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher urged the countries of the UN Security Council to take action "to prevent genocide" in Gaza. The US responded by using its veto to block a resolution to that effect.

Israel forces and settlers "terrorize" Palestinian communities

Israel has been starving the entire population of Gaza while continuing to obliterate every aspect of Palestinian life in the territory. © REUTERS The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs demanded that Israel lift its aid blockade on Gaza, where the entire population of more than two million people is being subjected to starvation. The UN commission's report paid special attention to Gaza but also focused on Israeli attacks on civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories as a whole, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel itself. It said Israel had "done little" to prevent or prosecute Jewish settlers in the West Bank who "intentionally targeted educational facilities and students to terrorize (Palestinian) communities and force them to leave their homes." The report said Israeli authorities had intimidated and, in some cases, detained Israeli and Palestinian teachers and students who "expressed concern or solidarity with the civilian population in Gaza." The panel urged the Israeli government to stop attacking cultural, religious and education institutions, "immediately end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory" and cease all settlement activity. It said the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should comply fully with provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice.