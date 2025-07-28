Major Israeli human rights groups become latest to reach Gaza genocide conclusion

Tel Aviv, Israel - B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel on Monday became the latest in a long line of organizations and bodies to conclude that Israeli actions in Gaza amount to genocide against Palestinians.

Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem, along with Physicians for Human Rights Israel, concluded in a newly released report that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Both human rights organizations are frequent critics of Israeli government policies, but the language in their reports issued on Monday was their most stark yet.

"Nothing prepares you for the realization that you are part of a society committing genocide. This is a deeply painful moment for us," B'Tselem executive director Yuli Novak told a news conference unveiling the two reports.

"As Israelis and Palestinians who live here and witness the reality every day, we have a duty to speak the truth as clearly as possible," she said. "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians."

B'Tselem's report cites statements from senior politicians to illustrate that Israel "is taking coordinated action to intentionally destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip".

Physicians for Human Rights Israel's report documents what the group says is "the deliberate and systematic destruction of Gaza's healthcare system".

Israel has largely destroyed Gaza over past 22 months, using the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023 as a justification for a campaign of mass killing without parallel in the 21st century. Legal experts, scholars of genocide, and human rights organizations have determined that its goals are the extermination of Palestinians.

All Gazans have been driven from their homes at least once since the start of the war, and the entire population faces a growing threat of famine and malnutrition.

The International Court of Justice, in an interim ruling in early 2024 in a case lodged by South Africa, found it "plausible" that the Israeli offensive had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.